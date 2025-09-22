Video: Speeding Lamborghini Crashes Into Coastal Road Divider In Mumbai

A speeding Lamborghini rammed into the divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road on Sunday morning. The sports car driver escaped unhurt in the incident.

The police suspect that the wet road led to the accident, as the financial capital witnessed rain earlier in the day.

The video of the accident is now viral, raising questions on road safety.

Atish Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, was behind the wheels and was driving to Colaba in South Mumbai. Mr Shah, 52, lost control of the wheels, as a result of which, the car skidded on the road and rammed into the divider.

In a viral video of the accident, Huracan Lamborghini can be seen speeding on a wet road and crashing into the divider. The high-end car spinned a couple of times before coming to a halt, as seen in the video.

The front side of the high-end car, costing Rs 4-5 crore, suffered severe damage, and it was towed away from the road.

The Worli police have asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to examine the car, if there was any technical fault, reported the news agency PTI.

A case has been registered against Mr Shah under relevant sections for rash driving, the official said.

Gauram Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd, shared the video of the accident on Instagram and X (formerly) with the caption "Another day, another Lamborghini mishap."

Expressing concern, Mr Singhania asked, "Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?"

Several social media users shared their opinion on the accident.

A user blamed the driver for not being mindful of the road condition. "This particular incident seemed to be drivers fault as the water conditions were pretty evident! There was a lot of water, so it was easy to be a victim of hydroplanning!" a user commented.

Another user echoed similar sentiment and wrote, "Wrong tyres for wet roads... Owners don't understand the dynamics of tyres and air pressure with the physics of speed and weight..."

"This is what happens when poorly skilled drivers get powerful engines," added another.