Who Is YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Whose Lamborghini Left 2 Injured In Noida

The Lamborghini that crashed in Noida last evening and left two labourers injured is owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. Deepak, a car dealer from Jaipur, was taking a test drive at the time of the accident - before buying the luxury sports car from Mr Tiwari. The driver has been arrested and the injured are now recovering at a hospital.
The Crash
The speeding red Lamborghini hit the two labourers who were sitting on the pavement and rammed a tree in Sector 94. One of the victims has claimed that the car was being driven at around 300 kmph, but the police haven't said anything about the car's speed.
A video showed some workers rushing towards the Lamborghini after the crash. When asked if he knew how many people he had run over, the driver was heard asking back, "Koi mar gaya kya idhar (did anyone die here)?"
Noida Police initially said the driver was unknown despite arresting him right after the incident. Hours later, they released the driver's name. The police then clarified the complainant was not aware of the driver's identity and address when they received the complaint.
Who Is Mridul Tiwari?
- Mridul Tiwari, a resident of Noida, runs a YouTube channel named 'The MriDul'. He has 240 videos on his channel and over 18 million subscribers.
- In 2021, news agency ANI described Mr Tiwari as a YouTuber known for his comedy videos. It described his content as "funny, light-hearted entertainment".
- Mr Tiwari began his content creating journey on YouTube in 2018. By March 2020, he had hit a million-mark, which had earned him a 'Golden Button'.
- His artist page on Facebook, named 'The MriDul', has over 6.1 followers. On Instagram, he has over 3.5 million followers. He posted his latest video on Instagram this morning.
- Mr Tiwari allegedly wanted to sell his Lamborghini and had given it to Deepak for a test drive.
