Who Is YouTuber Mridul Tiwari Whose Lamborghini Left 2 Injured In Noida

The Lamborghini that crashed in Noida last evening and left two labourers injured is owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. Deepak, a car dealer from Jaipur, was taking a test drive at the time of the accident - before buying the luxury sports car from Mr Tiwari. The driver has been arrested and the injured are now recovering at a hospital.

The Crash

The speeding red Lamborghini hit the two labourers who were sitting on the pavement and rammed a tree in Sector 94. One of the victims has claimed that the car was being driven at around 300 kmph, but the police haven't said anything about the car's speed.

A video showed some workers rushing towards the Lamborghini after the crash. When asked if he knew how many people he had run over, the driver was heard asking back, "Koi mar gaya kya idhar (did anyone die here)?"

Noida Police initially said the driver was unknown despite arresting him right after the incident. Hours later, they released the driver's name. The police then clarified the complainant was not aware of the driver's identity and address when they received the complaint.

Who Is Mridul Tiwari?