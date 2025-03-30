"Did Anyone Die?" Lamborghini Driver After Hitting 2 Workers On Noida Footpath

A red Lamborghini struck two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction complex in Noida's Sector 94 this evening.

A video showed the red sports car on the footpath, and workers wearing safety helmets and orange jackets running towards the car. They open the door, and a man asks the driver, "stunt zyaada seekh liyo ho?" (Have you learnt a lot of stunts?) "Do you know how many people have died here?" the man said, to which the driver, nonchalantly responds with a question ", Koi mar gaya hai idhar?" (Did anyone die here?)

The police said the workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are out of danger.

The driver of the car got out of the Lamborghini, and a man, who was recording the video, was heard saying, "Call the cops, call the cops," to which the driver said, "I gently pressed the accelerator," to which the man said, "Did you press it gently?"

The Puducherry-registered Lamborghini rammed a tree, and the front of the car was facing the opposite end of the road.

The cops have taken the driver into custody and have seized the car.

