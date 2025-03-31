Lamborghini Was Speeding At 300 kmph, Claims Noida Crash Injured

Bruised and struggling to speak, one of the labourers has narrated the moment he was hit by a speeding Lamborghini in Noida yesterday. It was speeding at 300 kmph, he claimed while another labourer said he had spotted the sports car before being hit, but they didn't get enough time to move away.

The two labourers were sitting on the roadside when the red Lamborghini Huracan hit them and rammed a tree in Sector 94 last evening. They were thrown away in the impact. The labourers were taken to a nearby hospital and are now recovering.

The Puducherry-registered Lamborghini belongs to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who has over 18.7 million subscribers. Deepak, a car dealer, was at its wheels during the crash and has been taken into custody. Initial reports suggest the owner was selling the car and the dealer had come to inspect it before buying.

"The car was being driven at a speed of 300 kmph. We were thrown away into a drain," one of the labourers told Republic TV from the hospital bed.

The police haven't said anything about the car's speed yet.

Speaking to news agency ANI, another said, "We two were sitting there. He (the driver) was driving like a crazy person. By the time we could move, it ran over my legs. I got injuries on my face also. We were not able to run."

A video showed workers wearing safety helmets and orange jackets running towards the car after the crash. On being asked if the driver knew how many people had died in the accident, he stepped out and asked, "Koi mar gaya hai idhar (Did anyone die here)?"

Others in the background could be heard saying "Call the cops".

"I gently pressed race (accelerator)," he was heard pleading with the crowd that had gathered.

The police have found he was not drunk during the incident, reports suggest.