Noida Man Hit By BMW Dies After 2 Days In Coma. His Niece, 5, Died On Spot

A man hit by a speeding BMW car in Noida died in a hospital on Monday, two days after his five-year-old niece was killed in the same accident.

Raja, his niece, Ayaat, and her father, Gul Mohammad, were returning from a hospital when the Haryana-registered car rammed into their scooter in Noida's Sector 20. They had gone to the hospital for Ayaat's treatment.

While the girl died on the spot, Raja and Gul Mohammad were taken to the hospital.

Raja, who suffered serious head injuries, had slipped into a coma and was declared dead this morning.

Gul Mohammad, 45, is critical.

Two persons were arrested under charges of rash driving and death by negligence, and the BMW car has been seized. They were identified as Yash Sharma, 22, a resident of Sector 37 in Noida, and Abhishek Rawat, 22, a resident of Sector 70.

Sharma, who deals in used cars, had borrowed the vehicle from another person a week ago.

"It has emerged in the investigation that the accused were returning from a birthday party. They are being medically examined to see whether they were drunk at the time of the incident," a senior police officer said.

(With inputs from Arvind Uttam)