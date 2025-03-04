Video: Speeding BMW Tries To Overtake Vehicles, Rams Divider In Mumbai

A speeding BMW crashed into the divider on the Coastal Road in Mumbai's Worli while trying to overtake other vehicles on Monday.

A video of the incident shows the car first overtaking a white WagonR and then a Toyota Fortuner at high speed. The driver was seen crisscrossing lanes and then ramming into the divider on the right side. The crash left the luxury car completely mangled, however, the driver only suffered minor injuries, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries to other people.

A case has been filed against the driver at the Worli Police Station.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

Last year, a worker was killed after he was hit by a BMW car being driven by a diamond merchant on the Coastal Road. The incident took place when the road was partially open to the public. According to the police, all workers, including the victim, were completing their assigned tasks when a loud sound on the southbound corridor caught everyone's attention. All the workers rushed to the spot and saw a blue BMW car parked by the roadside, while the victim was lying in the middle of the road.

The workers rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.