Truck Loses Control On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rams 20 Cars

A major accident happened on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district, involving around 20 vehicles.

According to preliminary information, the incident was triggered when a container truck reportedly suffered brake failure while descending a slope.

The out-of-control truck rammed into multiple vehicles ahead of it, causing a massive pile-up

The accident took place on the Mumbai-bound lane, in the jurisdiction of Khopoli police station. The affected stretch spans from the new tunnel to the Food Mall hotel area, where several four-wheelers and heavy vehicles were hit.

No fatalities have been reported so far. However, several people were injured. Many vehicles have suffered extensive damage. Emergency services are on-site.

"The driver of the container trailer truck lost control of the vehicle after brake failure. It hit at least 20 vehicles, including luxury cars like BMW and Mercedes, resulting in serious injuries to 19 people. They were admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai," an official said.

The truck driver has been taken into custody. A medical examination showed he was not under the influence at the time of the accident.

A case has been filed and investigation is going on.