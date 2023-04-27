7 Cars Crash, Pile Up On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 4 Injured

The cause for the crash is yet to be ascertained.

At least four people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday, officials said.

The accident, which took place near Maharashtra's Khopoli, saw around seven to eight cars crash into each other. Videos from the spot show the mangled and wrecked cars on the road with the injured people seated inside an ambulance.

No casualty has been reported yet. None of the injured have sustained any major injuries.

The cause for the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this, month four people where killed after their car hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car died," a senior police officer had said.