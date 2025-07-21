Ajith Kumar's Car Crashes At GT4 European Series Race In Italy. Watch

Actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar met with an accident during the GT4 European Series in Italy.

What's Happening

The incident took place at the Misano circuit while he was competing in the second round of the championship.

Ajith's car collided with a stationary vehicle on the track, leading to his withdrawal from the race.

The actor did not sustain any injuries.

A video from the scene shows Ajith stepping out of his car and helping the marshals clear debris from the track.

The actor personally assisted the clean-up process following the crash.

One of the race commentators noted, "Ajith Kumar out of the car, out of the race. It's the first significant bit of damage we've seen from him this year. He's a fine champ, he goes and helps the marshals clear up all the bodies. Not many drivers would do that."

Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up.



Full respect, Ajith Kumar 🫡



📺 https://t.co/kWgHvjxvb7#gt4europe I #gt4 pic.twitter.com/yi7JnuWbI6 — GT4 European Series (@gt4series) July 20, 2025

Background

Known for his passion for motorsport, Ajith made his racing debut in 2003 and has since participated in several international events, including the 2010 Formula 2 Championship.

He has raced in Germany, Malaysia and other countries.

Ajith is now preparing for the third round of the GT4 European Series at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Recently, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for his contributions to both cinema and motorsport. After a long break from racing, Ajith returned to the sport with renewed enthusiasm.

On the film front, Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film is currently the highest-grossing Tamil release of 2025.

He is on a break from acting at the moment, but reports suggest that his next project will once again be helmed by Ravichandran.