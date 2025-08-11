<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 24: No Signs Of Slowing Down For Mohit Suri's Film

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara shows no signs of slowing down as the film is nearing one month since its release (July 18). The film witnessed a slight yet significant growth on its fourth weekend, taking the total to Rs 318 crore at the domestic box office.

What's Happening

Saiyaara didn't show any signs of slowing down on its fourth weekend. On fourth Sunday, the film minted Rs 3.75 crore, followed by its Saturday collections of Rs 3.5 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film minted Rs 172 crore in week one. In week two, the collection went up to Rs 107.75 crore. In its third week, the collection drastically dropped with Rs 28.25 crore in collection.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record of being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

At the global box office, it has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. Except Mahavtar Narsimha, neither Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 nor Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 seem to pose any threat to Saiyaara's box office numbers.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club on August 4 at the domestic box office. The film has seen a drop in its earnings, as the amount hovers around between Rs 1.85 - 2.50 crore in this week. In its fourth weekend, the amount again shot up and reached Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday.