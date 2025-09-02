<i>Saiyaara</i> Total Collection So Far: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Film Grosses Rs 581 Crore Worldwide

Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara, led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, shows no sign of slowing down, as it has just crossed its 7th week at the box office. Amid multiple big releases in the last few weeks, such as Dhadak 2, Coolie, War 2, and Param Sundari, Saiyaara remains at the top of its game. It was briefly impacted by Mahavtar Narsimha, but nevertheless, it is one of the top runners amid a slew of recent releases.

Saiyaara's gross worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 581 crore. While the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film has collected Rs 412 crore at the box office in India, the film has raked in Rs 169 crore from overseas.

The Saiyaara Storm

Saiyaara has been wreaking havoc at the box office since its first week of release when the film minted Rs 172.75 crore, breaking a string of records. In week two, it minted Rs 107.75 crore.

In the following weeks, the numbers dropped, but the Saiyaara storm didn't die down. As Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan's films failed to make a mark at the box office, Saiyaara continued its dream run.

In week three, the film minted Rs 28.25 crore and Rs 14.1 crore in week four. Ahaan Panday's debut film registered Rs 2.95 crore at the domestic box office in its fifth week.

Sacnilk reported that in its sixth week, Saiyaara recorded Rs 35 lakh at the box office on Friday, followed by Rs 70 lakh on Saturday and a solid Rs 80 lakh on Sunday.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Saiyaara, which was released in theatres on July 18, 2025, has made a gross collection of Rs 581 crore worldwide so far. Amid several big-budget releases, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film continues to stand firm on its steady momentum at the box office.

