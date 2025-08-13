<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 26: Mohit Suri's Film Sees Growth, Mints Rs 321.35 Crore

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is on its way to complete one month this week. The film, which shattered the box office with its string of records, has minted Rs 1.50 crore on fourth Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 321.35 crore.

What's Happening

Saiyaara's Tuesday collection is slightly higher than its Monday collection, courtesy discounted ticket price. The film minted Rs 1.50 crore on fourth Tuesday, as per Sacnilk.

The film minted Rs 172 crore in week one. In week two, the collection went up to Rs 107.75 crore. In its third week, the collection drastically dropped with Rs 28.25 crore in collection.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record of being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

Except Mahavtar Narsimha, neither Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 nor Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 seem to pose any threat to Saiyaara's box office numbers.

Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 released one week after its scheduled date to avoid the Saiyaara storm. But it couldn't stand it eventually. Dhadak 2, which received praise from the critics and audience alike, didn't get traction at the box office.

With War 2 and Coolie releasing this week, it's worth to see if Saiyaara can maintain its momentum.

About Saiyaara



Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club on August 4 at the domestic box office. Saiyaara entered the fourth week and the earnings stand at Rs 321.35 crore.