44 External Injuries: Autopsy Report In Tamil Nadu Custodial Death Case

A man in Tamil Nadu who was allegedly killed while in police custody suffered 44 external and many internal injuries, according to the autopsy report. The report said a linear 3-cm scar and three other old scars are consistent with cigarette burns.

Ajith Kumar, 28, who worked as a temple guard in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, was initially detained for questioning following a theft at Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Thirupuvanam.

His forehead, arms, knee, foot and gluteal region had several abrasions and contusions, the post-mortem report showed.

A cut section of the brain appeared congested, the autopsy report said, suggesting an excessive accumulation of blood within the brain's blood vessels. This phenomenon, often referred to as cerebral congestion or brain congestion, can be caused by traumatic brain injury from impacts to the head.

His family has been telling the state government that the police tortured him to death in their custody.

The case has sparked a huge political row in the state ruled by the DMK under Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran said he will visit Ajith Kumar's house in Sivagangai district's Thirupuvanam tomorrow to offer his condolences.

Mr Stalin on July 1 said the state government will transfer the investigation of the alleged custodial death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and assured the state's full cooperation in the probe.

"Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter, and to ensure that no doubts or suspicions arise regarding the investigation, I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe," Mr Stalin said.

All the five accused police personnel have been arrested.