Actor Ajith Kumar Buys V8-Powered 670 hp Chevrolet Corvette: Watch Video

Ajith Kumar is a popular face in South Indian cinema and among Indian car race enthusiasts. The Thunivu star was recently in the news as he brought home a rare hypercar named after the legendary F1 driver, Ayrton Senna, called the McLaren Senna. Also, the Tamil actor and racer recently completed his 33 year in the cinema. Now, Ajith Kumar is again in the news as he has added the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 roadster to his collection.

The actor recently shared a video on his social media, taking delivery of his new supercar. In the video, the Tamil actor is also seen getting insights of the Corvette by the dealer. Reports suggest that Ajith is taking the delivery of the Chevrolet Corvette at a Dubai dealership, and the supercars cost about AED 624,800, which converts to approximately. Rs 1.4 crore.

Talking about the details, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 is powered by a 5.5-liter LT6 V8 engine that works in conjunction with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. It propels a peak power and torque output of 670 hp and 624 Nm, respectively. The supercar boasts a top speed of 195 mph ( 314 km/h) and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds.

Also Read: VinFast Minio Green EV Design Patented In India, Check Details

Apart from Ajith's latest Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06, the other cars in his lineup include Mercedes-Benz 350 GLS, BMW 740Li, Ferrari SF90, Porsche GT3 RS, McLaren Senna, and more. Also, the Tamil actor owns a bunch of superbikes as well, including BMW S 1000 RR, BMW K 1300 S, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-145, and more.