Madras High Court Confirms Tamil Man's Custodial Death, Sets Deadline

Ajith Kumar - the 28-year-old temple guard from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga accused of stealing a woman's jewellery - was tortured and killed in police custody, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court said Tuesday afternoon based on a sessions court judge's report.

The High Court, which last week flagged the possible destruction of some evidence, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation - assigned the case last week by Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure a fair inquiry - to appoint a team and begin the probe within a week, and submit a report on August 20.

The High Court had earlier raised multiple red flags about the police handling of the case, including why Ajith's body was moved from one police station to another.

The CBI, meanwhile, will also investigate the complaint by the woman, Nikitha, who had accused Ajith of stealing her jewellery. She had claimed the jewellery had been stolen from her car after she asked him to park it. There are reports she is acquainted with a bureaucrat - a point the police have denied.

After her complaint local police grabbed Ajith Kumar for questioning. Tragically, hours later the family was informed of his death. Five cops accused of the illegal and fatal assault have been arrested.

Two others, the district police chief and his deputy, have been suspended.

An autopsy revealed severe injuries - to the forehead, arms, knees, feet, and buttocks, while there appeared to be an excessive accumulation of blood within the brain. The latter is a medical condition called cerebral congestion and can be caused by traumatic brain injury.

"Forty-four injuries and more actually, so this is torture..." human rights activist and Executive Director of People's Watch, Henri Tiphagne, who is fighting this case, told NDTV.

This incident has sparked a political row.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which had sharply criticised arch-rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths, now faces similar backlash.

As with the Sathankulam incident, this comes just ahead of an Assembly election next year.

Meanwhile, the police maintain custodial deaths have "reduced significantly", but this case puts the spotlight back on custodial violence and systemic gaps in accountability within law enforcement.