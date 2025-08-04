Ajith Kumar Marks 33 Years in Cinema, Racing With Heartfelt Tribute And Big Motorsport Feat

Tamil cinema icon and motorsport enthusiast S Ajith Kumar has penned an emotional letter marking 33 years of his extraordinary journey in films and racing, describing it as a story of perseverance, gratitude, and purpose.

Ajith, who debuted in 1990 with En Veedu En Kanavar, shot to fame with Aasai (1995) and became a household name with the romantic blockbuster Kadhal Kottai (1996). His portrayal of twin brothers, including one hearing and speech impaired, in Vaali won him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. His 50th film, Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, was also a box-office success.

After a break to focus on motorsport, Ajith returned to films with Thunivu in 2023 and Good Bad Ugly this year. But 2025 also saw Ajith making global headlines for his racing achievements.

On January 7, Ajith showcased remarkable grit by finishing third in the 991 category at the prestigious Dubai 24H Race, despite a major crash during practice earlier in the week that had almost forced him to withdraw. His performance under pressure has been widely praised by fans and racing professionals alike.

Reflecting on his journey, Ajith wrote, "I did not come from legacy or influence. I started from the outside, with nothing more than a will to try. Life tested me over and over, but I never stopped. I endured, got back up, and kept moving forward."

Ajith described his return to motorsport in 2025 under Ajith Kumar Racing as "a statement to myself and anyone who ever doubted that age, fear, and obstacles are real, but so is willpower."

The actor also expressed deep appreciation for his fans, saying, "I am not what I am without you. I will never take your love for granted, and never will I trade your love for my benefit."

He thanked filmmakers, technicians, political leaders, and the media for their support, and acknowledged critics for sharpening him. Ajith paid tribute to his wife Shalini - "the pillar of my life" - and their children Anoushka and Advik for providing balance and purpose.

Ajith signed off with his characteristic humility: "I may not always be visible. I may not always speak. But I am always grateful. And I will always give everything I have-on screen, on the track, and in life."

