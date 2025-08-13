Saved 252 People: DMK Leader Appears To Defend Kidney Transplant Racket

A controversial video has emerged of DMK MLA P Kathiravan, whose family-run hospital recently lost its kidney transplant licence over an alleged illegal organ trade racket. In the video, which NDTV could not independently verify, the legislator purportedly presents himself as a life-saver rather than a wrongdoer.

"I've saved the lives of 252 people. None talks about this," Mr Kathiravan is heard saying while addressing people at his constituency.

Detailing the procedures, he claims that each kidney transplant involved four specialist doctors - three surgeons, one urologist and an anaesthetist - along with 15 to 20 supporting staff, and that three separate permissions were required before surgery.

"We charge Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh per surgery. After paying for medicines and doctors, I get only Rs 2-3 lakh. Total surgeries done - 252. This is not worth a rupee. Since we have a medical college, we do this only as a service. There are a thousand ways to earn. Why kidney? How many can we take away?" he apparently says in the clip.

Mr Kathiravan even refered to his father's luxury car.

"My father's Rolls Royce is worth Rs 14.5 crore. I would have to take away all the kidneys here to buy that," he said, insisting that the hospital is now run by his daughter and son-in-law.

Modus Operandi

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government suspended the kidney transplant licences of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital in Perambalur - run by Kathiravan's family - and Cethar Hospitals in Trichy.

A state health department probe found that the "family donor" provision under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act was allegedly misused, with poor weavers from Namakkal district being lured by brokers with large sums of money to sell their kidneys. These donors would then pose as relatives of recipients to pass legal scrutiny.

One such alleged middleman, identified as Anandan, remains on the run, no arrest has been made yet.

"Boasting Without Shame" Says BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the MLA's comments, accusing him of "boasting without shame" and "admitting to a business worth crores".

"Kathiravan says he made ₹2 to ₹3 lakh per surgery, which amounts to at least ₹7.5 crore from this trade. He even compares kidney profits to his father's ₹14.5 crore Rolls Royce. This isn't a joke - poor weavers were exploited, and the DMK government has taken no serious action. The middleman is still at large," Annamalai said.

DMK, MLA Yet To Comment

The video has come as an embarassment to the ruling DMK and the party has so far refrained from commenting on the controversy. Kathiravan was not reachable for a response.