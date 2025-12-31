Man Attempts To Attack Cop With Knife In Tamil Nadu, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a man attempting to attack a police constable with a knife during the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district has gone viral on social media, triggering concern over safety during religious events.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday outside the Veeraragava Perumal Temple, where a large number of devotees had gathered to observe the festival. Officials said the man was allegedly abusing devotees, prompting a police constable deployed at the spot to intervene.

Officials said the man became aggressive and attempted to attack the constable with a pocketknife. In the viral video, the man can be seen chasing policemen in an aggressive manner, while police personnel tried to escape the attack using their belts as a defensive measure.

The police later secured the man and took him to Tirupur South Police Station.

Confirming the incident, a senior police official told NDTV, “A youth attempted to attack police personnel during a temple festival in Tirupur district. He was abusing the public, and when a constable tried to stop him, he became more aggressive and attempted to attack with a small knife. The police secured the youth and registered a case. As per preliminary inquiry, the youth appears to be mentally ill and is under medical observation. If doctors confirm psychiatric issues, further action may be dropped. If he is found mentally fit, he will be remanded. Locals have also stated that he has been aggressive in the area earlier.”

The incident comes close on the heels of a recent attack on an Odisha youth by a group of five juveniles in Tiruvallur district, which triggered nationwide outrage. Opposition parties have raised concerns over the drug menace and law and order situation in the state.

Amid these developments, the Tirupur incident has sparked fresh debate. However, police clarified that the man involved in this case was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.