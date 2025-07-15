Pune Teen Rams Porsche Into Two People, Parents Held, Authority's Order -- A Timeline

The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday said the 17-year-old boy accused of driving a Porsche car in an inebriated state and mowing down two people last year in Pune will be tried as a juvenile. The incident, which hit national headlines, took place in Kalyani Nagar area on May 19 last year, led to the deaths of motorcycle-borne IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Costa.

The Pune police last year had sought that the accused be tried as an adult, saying he committed a "heinous" act as not only were two people were killed but attempts were also made to tamper with evidence/

A timeline of events:

May 19, 2024: A Porsche car allegedly driven by the minor in an inebriated condition mows down two IT professionals - Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa - in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area; accused sent to an observation home

Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) grants bail to the minor in 15 hours but asks him to work with traffic police for 15 days and write a 300-word essay on road safety

May 20, 2024: Cops book teen's father; excise department charges two pubs (Cosie and Blak Mariott) for allegedly serving liquor to the minor

May 21, 2024: Cops arrest minor's father; owner and staffer of Cosie pub, staffer of Blak Mariott also arrested; both pubs are sealed subsequently

May 22, 2024: Amid a public furore over the bail to the teen and the bizarre conditions linked to it, JJB cancels the relief and sends him to the observation home till June 5

May 25, 2024: Cops arrest teen's grandfather on charges of wrongful confinement, kidnapping and criminal intimidation for allegedly forcing driver to take the blame

May 27, 2024: Two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital in Pune arrested for manipulating the teen's blood sample; one peon also arrested

May 28, 2024: Police recover Rs 3 Lakh that was handed over by the accused's family to the Sassoon doctors through the peon; Maharashtra medical council issues notices to doctors

June 1, 2024: Teen's mother arrested on charges of tampering evidence

June 5, 2024: JJB extends teen's detention in observation home till June 12

June 10, 2024: Prosecution accuses teen's parents of destroying son's sample

June 25, 2024: Bombay High Court says minor's remand in an observation home was illegal and orders his release

August 29, 2024: Teen seeks return of seized passport and Porsche

October 25, 2024: Prosecution submits draft charges against seven accused, including the accused's parents and the two doctors

April 22, 2025: Supreme Court grants teen's mother interim bail

July 7, 2025: JJB says the teen will be tried as an adult