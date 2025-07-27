Noida Man Was Taking Daughter To Hospital. She Died After BMW Hit Scooter

A five-year-old girl died and two others were injured when a BMW luxury car hit a scooter in Noida Sector-20 late last night. Ironically, the crash took place when the two men on a scooter were taking the child to a hospital because she was unwell. Police have arrested the man driving the BMW and a co-passenger.

According to the police, the injured are Gul Mohammad and Raja, residents of Sadarpur near Sector 45, Noida. Gul Mohammad's five-year-old daughter was unwell last night and they decided to take her to the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30. On their way to the hospital, the BMW rammed the scooter. While the girl died on the spot, Gul Mohammad and Raja suffered injuries and have been hospitalised.

Police have seized the car and taken the driver and a co-passenger into custody. The two have been identified as Yash Sharma, a resident of Noida Sector 37 and Abhishek Rawat, who lives in Sector 70. Further investigation into the crash is on.

Visuals from the Sector 20 police station show that the scooter and the BMW car have suffered heavy damage. More details on the crash are awaited.