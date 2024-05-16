Speeding BMW Smashes Into E-Rickshaw In Noida, 2 Dead

The speeding BMW was going from Noida City Centre towards Sector 12-22 crossing.

A speeding BMW smashed into an e-rickshaw in Noida this morning, leaving two people dead and three others grievously injured, police said.

Those on board the rickshaw who were severely injured have been hospitalised with injuries, the police said.

Two occupants of the erring luxury car have been arrested by the local police while the third person in the car is on the run, the police said.

"Around 6 am, the e-rickshaw was on its way from Noida City Centre in Sector 32 to sector 12-22 Chowk. Five people, including the driver, were on board the e-rickshaw," a police spokesperson said.

"When the e-rickshaw was near Sumitra Hospital, a speeding BMW hit the e-rickshaw from behind, leaving two people dead instantly and three others grievously injured," the spokesperson said.

Those dead in the incident were identified by the police as Mohammad Mustafa, 50, and Rashmi, 25, who worked as a staff nurse at the Metro Hospital in the city.

The police identified those injured as e-rickshaw driver Rajendra, 45, Pawan, 27, and Surajpur, 20.

According to the spokesperson, two persons - Tushar Kumar and Adi Batra, both residents of Sector 41 - who were in the BMW at the time of the crash have been taken into custody by officials of the local Sector 24 police station.

Aman Sisodia, the third person accompanying them in the car, fled the spot after the crash. He also lives in Sector 41, the official added.



