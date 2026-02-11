Bengal-Noida Cops Clash Over Arrest Linked To Mahua Moitra Forged Chat Case

West Bengal Police and Noida Police have issued sharply conflicting versions of an attempted arrest connected to the alleged circulation of forged private chats linked to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

West Bengal Police allege that Noida Police obstructed them while they were trying to arrest the accused in Noida, leading to his escape. However, Noida Police have denied these allegations and said proper procedure was followed.

A top Noida Police source told NDTV that a police team from West Bengal's Krishnanagar reached Noida on Monday morning to execute an arrest warrant issued by a local court in Nadia district. The Bengal police team claimed that after locating and detaining the accused, a large team of Noida Police, comprising around 10-15 personnel, arrived at the spot and stopped them from carrying out the arrest.

According to Bengal Police, the four-member team was forcefully taken to a local police station and kept there for nearly one and a half hours. During this time, the accused allegedly escaped from the location and is now on the run.

The case relates to a private chat claimed to be between TMC MP Mahua Moitra and political strategist Prashant Kishor, which was circulated on social media a few days ago. Mahua Moitra later filed a written complaint at a police station in Nadia district, alleging that false and fabricated content was being circulated in her name. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police found that a person named Surajit Dasgupta had posted the alleged chat on his X handle. Police sources said that as per his social media profile, he appeared to be linked to a saffron organisation. A forensic examination conducted by the Forensic Science Laboratory later confirmed that the chat was forged.

After the forensic report, the accused was issued a notice and asked to appear before the investigating officer on Monday. When he failed to appear, a local court in Nadia issued an arrest warrant against him.

Krishnanagar SP IPS K Amarnath told NDTV that the Bengal Police team reached the accused's residence in Noida on Monday morning and detained him. He alleged that while the arrest memo was being prepared, Noida Police arrived and took the Bengal Police personnel to the local police station, leaving the accused at his house without protection.

West Bengal Police said they were not given any proper explanation for this action, following which an argument broke out between the two police teams. After intervention by senior officers from both states, the Bengal Police team was released. However, by the time they returned, the accused had escaped.

Meanwhile, Noida Police have rejected the allegations of obstruction. Speaking to NDTV, the SHO of Phase-2 Police Station said that the West Bengal Police team arrived without prior intimation. The SHO said Noida Police requested time to follow standard procedure and prepare a raiding team as per protocol.

According to Noida Police, apartment security was informed before the raid, as required under procedure. When the joint raid was conducted, the suspect was not found at the premises. The SHO denied any non-cooperation and said full support was extended to the West Bengal Police team. He added that both the Station House Officer and the Chowki In-charge were part of the raiding team.