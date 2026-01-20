After Noida Techie's Death, Delhi To Map High-Risk Zones On Google Maps

Following the fatal Noida incident involving a tech professional whose car fell into a water-filled pit, a Delhi Police chief has directed district-level officers to work with government agencies to identify and secure accident-prone and high-risk locations across the national capital, a source said.

"The directions were issued during a recent internal meeting, where emphasis was laid on preventive policing and the use of technology to minimise accidental deaths. District Deputy Commissioners of Police have been asked to work closely with civic bodies, road-owning agencies and traffic authorities to conduct detailed assessments of hazardous stretches, construction zones and low-visibility areas," the source said.

He said that once identified, such locations will be provided with proper physical markings, reflective signage and barricading to alert commuters well in advance.

In addition, these high-risk spots will be mapped on Google Maps so that real-time alerts can be generated for drivers and riders using navigation applications.

"The focus is on anticipation and prevention. The idea is to ensure that no motorist unknowingly enters a dangerous zone due to lack of signage, poor lighting or sudden changes in road conditions," another police officer said.

The initiative, officers said, is part of a broader push by the Delhi Police to integrate technology with traditional policing methods and reduce avoidable accidents caused by infrastructure-related lapses.

The move comes in the backdrop of a recent fatal incident in neighbouring Noida, where a 27-year-old software engineer died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site amid dense fog. The incident triggered public outrage and protests, with residents alleging inadequate barricading and a lack of reflectors at the site.

Following the incident, the Noida Authority terminated a junior engineer, issued show-cause notices to other officials and ordered a review of safety arrangements at construction sites. Police also registered an FIR based on a complaint by the victim's family.

While the Noida case is being investigated separately, Delhi Police officers said the tragedy has reinforced the need for stronger coordination among agencies and better on-ground safety measures. Police also said that regular reviews will be conducted at the district level to ensure compliance with the new directions, and feedback from traffic police units and residents will also be taken into account.

"The aim is to ensure safer roads and public spaces for everyone," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)