Man Kills Wife, 3 Daughters After Loan Caller Threatens To "Make Them Work" In Delhi

Driven by debt and repeated gambling losses, a vegetable seller allegedly killed his wife and their three daughters, slitting their throats in their one-room home before leaving the city.

After a relentless 72-hour pursuit across several states, the Delhi Police Outer North District traced and arrested the woman's husband, who had fled after the crime.

On the morning of February 25, a PCR call alerted police to a disturbing situation inside a one-room house in North-West Delhi. When officers reached the location, they found Anita (30) and her daughters, aged 3, 4 and 5, lying dead. All four had suffered fatal injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

The husband, Munchun Kewat (42), who worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, was missing. His disappearance immediately made him the prime suspect, and a case was registered.

Recognising the gravity of the crime, police formed a special joint task force. The investigation involved a massive technical effort, including scanning over 800 CCTV cameras and using Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology. Police teams were sent to Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan at the same time.

By following his movements through Delhi's transport hubs, investigators traced the suspect's escape route to areas near Ajmer. After continuous tracking, the accused was found and arrested in Kishangarh, Rajasthan.

The arrested man, identified as Munchun Kewat alias Ashish, confessed during interrogation. He told police that he and his family were struggling financially due to a "huge loan," which often led to arguments at home. He said that in the early hours of February 25, after another quarrel, he waited until his wife and children were asleep and then killed all four of them.

According to the accused's statement, the sequence began on February 23, when a man named Mithilesh called him demanding money. They argued and exchanged abuses. Mithilesh allegedly told him that he would keep Kewat's wife with him and make her and the children work. Angered by this, Kewat blocked him and decided to kill his wife. Around 1:00 PM, he bought a jackfruit-cutting knife for Rs 90 and hid it under a bag in the house. He planned to kill her that night but did not go through with it.

On February 24, his wife told him that Mithilesh had called again. Around 11:30 PM, they argued, and she went to sleep with their children. He stayed awake through the night.

In the early hours of February 25, at about 4:00 AM, he picked up the knife and slit his wife's throat. His eldest daughter woke up and began crying, so he killed her too. He then killed his other two daughters. He reportedly thought of killing himself but could not.

After committing the murders, he fled to Ajmer. Before escaping further, he returned briefly to the vegetable market and looked for a contractor named Suresh but could not find him and did not have his phone number. He learned that work would restart only after Holi. In the meantime, he slept in the market area and survived on roadside food before leaving again.

The accused, Munchun Kewat, is a resident of Patna, Bihar. He had earlier been involved in a theft and stolen property case in 2025.

He has a history of gambling, both online and offline. He used to bet on cricket matches and play teen patti. In recent months, he took Rs 2 lakh from his in-laws. Out of this amount, he paid Rs 60,000 to Mithilesh, Rs 40,000 to a current ginger seller, and lost the remaining Rs 1 lakh in gambling again.

The accused is now in police custody. Investigators are working to recover the weapon used in the murders and to further verify the reasons behind the act.