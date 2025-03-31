Lamborghini Crash Case Accused 'Unknown'. Cops React To 'Hush Up' Charge

The FIR initially registered in connection with the Lamborghini crash in Noida, which left two labourers injured, did not mention the driver's name, prompting allegations that the police were trying to hush up the matter. Noida police have now added the accused Deepak's name and clarified the reason behind the delay.

Test Drive Gone Wrong

The Lamborghini Huracan involved in the accident belongs to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who has a following of nearly 19 million on the video-streaming platform and posts funny videos. Mridul reportedly wanted to sell the car and had spoken to Ajmer-based luxury car dealer Deepak. Yesterday, Deepak took the car for a test-drive and lost control, hitting two labourers sitting on the roadside.

Driver Arrested, But 'Unknown' In FIR

Deepak, the only occupant in the car at the time of the accident, was arrested soon after the crash. But the FIR said the driver's name and address were 'unknown'. This raised questions. If police had already taken the driver into custody, why was he not named? Questions were also raised on whether the FIR should mention the YouTuber and if his name had been skipped on purpose. The case has been filed under sections related to rash driving and act endangering life or personal safety of others.

Police Add Name, Explain Delay

Noida Police explained that when they received the complaint, the complainant was not aware of the driver's identity and address. "Later, during the investigation, the name came to light and was added accordingly. The car driver/accused, Deepak, has been arrested. The car has been taken into police custody, and legal action has been taken as per the rules," they said in a statement.

Is The YouTuber Liable?

Mridul Tiwari, who owns the car, was not driving it at the time of the crash. Neither was he present in the car. So, he is unlikely to face a case in this connection and the onus is on the driver. However, the YouTuber will be liable to face action if the car is found to be faulty and not in optimal working condition. He may, however, be liable to pay compensation, but this will be handled by the insurance company if the vehicle is insured.