All About Lamborghini Huracan Supercar Involved In Noida Accident

A road accident involving a Lamborghini Huracan supercar left two people injured near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. Following the incident, police arrested the driver, identified as Deepak, and seized the vehicle.

According to a police statement, "Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near the Sector 94 roundabout in the Sector-126 police station area. The car is registered in the name of Mridul and was being driven by Deepak."

The car in question, a red Lamborghini Huracan, has drawn a lot of attention. A mid-engine sports car designed for high speeds, it is one of Lamborghini's most recognisable models around the world. The word Huracan - means hurricane in Italian.

In India, the Lamborghini Huracan is priced between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore. It is equipped with a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that delivers 610 CV (449 kW) at 8,000 rpm in the Huracan Sterrato variant and 640 CV (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm in the Huracan Tecnica variant.

The Huracan can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 325 km/h (202 mph). Its braking performance is equally impressive, bringing the car to a complete stop from 100 km/h in just 30 metres.

The torque output stands at 560 Nm at 6,500 rpm for the Sterrato and 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm for the Tecnica. Power is transmitted through a 7-speed dual-clutch Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) transmission, and the car features an all-wheel-drive system for enhanced stability and control.

The design is sleek and aerodynamic, featuring a seamless roof profile and full-LED lighting, while its various variants include the Coupe, Spyder, Sterrato, Performante, STO, and Tecnica.

Advanced technology such as the Piattaforma Inerziale Lamborghini (LPI) and aerodynamic enhancements, including a carbon-fiber front splitter and rear wing, contribute to its high-performance capabilities.

The car delivers an estimated fuel economy of approximately 15 miles per gallon, as per EPA ratings.

Lamborghini offers a three-year warranty with unlimited mileage, covering both limited and powertrain components.