Noida Road Caves In, Forms 5-Foot-Deep Pothole At Busy Intersection

A road in Noida collapsed, forming a five-foot-deep and 10-foot-wide pothole at a busy intersection.

Read Time: 1 min
A road in Noida collapsed, forming a five-foot-deep and 10-foot-wide pothole at a busy intersection.

The cave-in was reported near Noida's Sector 50 at a location close to a sewage treatment plant. At the time the road collapsed, a passer-by was saved from falling into the pothole by those around.

Hundreds of vehicles cross this intersection every day.

Noida, Road Cave In, Noida Accident
NDTV News
