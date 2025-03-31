Super Cars, Reckless Hands: Noida Lamborghini Crash Adds To Alarming Trend

The Lamborghini Huracan that hit two labourers in Noida yesterday is owned by a YouTuber, but was being driven by a luxury car dealer considering buying the vehicle. Ajmer resident Deepak, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, has been nabbed and the vehicle seized. The two labourers have suffered leg injuries, but are out of danger, officials have said. This crash adds to the alarming trend of recklessly driven luxury cars featuring in road accidents.

A Close Shave

According to the FIR, Jharkhand labourers Dijna Ravidas and Shambhu Kumar sat yesterday on a roadside in Noida's Sector 94 after a long day. Suddenly, a speeding luxury car ran them over. The shocking accident brought other labourers running to the spot. A viral video shows one of them opening the car door and asking the driver, "Have you learnt too many stunts? You know people have died?" To this, the driver replies, "Koi mar gaya idhar? (someone died here?)". He then steps out of the car as others shout, "call the police". The driver is heard saying "halka sa race diya (I accelerated lightly". The labourers were then rushed to a hospital.

A YouTuber Connection

The high-end car, with a Pondicherry registration number, is owned by Mridul Tiwari, a YouTuber whose handle is TheMridul. The influencer makes funny videos and his YouTube page has nearly 19 million subscribers. The YouTuber reportedly wanted to sell off the luxury car and had spoken to Deepak. Deepak took out the car for a test drive and lost control, leading to the accident. Deepak has been taken into custody. Since Mridul was not driving, no offence will likely be made out against him.

Another Luxury Car Mishap

The Noida incident is the latest crash involving a luxury car. In May last year, a Porsche driven by a teen rammed into a bike in Pune, killing two software engineers. In December, a woman died in Mumbai when a speeding BMW hit the scooter she and her husband were riding. Last November, a drunk driver lost control of an Audi and rammed it into several vehicles. Drunk driving has emerged as a major talking point over the past couple of years, as precious lives continue to be lost due to reckless hands behind the wheel.