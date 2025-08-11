Kapil Sharma's Security Increased In Mumbai After Attack On Canada Cafe

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's security has been increased, senior sources in Mumbai Police said, days after two shootings at his cafe in Canada and threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over his ties with actor Salman Khan.

Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada's Surrey for a second time this month on Friday. At least 25 gunshots were heard in the purported video of the attack that surfaced on social media.

A voice was also heard saying in the video, amid the crack of the gunshots, "... We had called the target, but he didn't hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai."

Two gangs - Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi - in posts on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.

The first attack at the comedian's newly opened Kap's Cafe happened on July 10, when some employees were still inside. No one was injured in the firing. At least 10 bullet holes were found in a window at the cafe, while another window pane was shattered.

A day after the August 8 attack, a member belonging to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's group issued a stern warning to actors, producers and directors. In an audio clip, the gang member Harry Boxer said that anyone who works with actor Salman Khan will not be spared.

He added that his gang will go to any length to kill any small-time producers, directors and actors who work with Salman Khan.

This came after Khan appeared in the inaugural episode of the third season of Sharma's Netflix show, which aired on June 21.

Bishnoi's gang has issued many warnings to the actor, who has been their target since he was accused of hunting a blackbuck during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur in 1998. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred. Khan has been given high security cover since an April 14 firing incident last year at his Mumbai residence.