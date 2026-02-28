IIM Mumbai Placement For 2024-26 Batch Sees Peak Domestic Offer Of Rs 71 Lakh

IIM Mumbai Placement 2024-26: The final placement process for the 2024-26 batch at the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai has concluded, with the highest domestic offer touching Rs 71.4 lakh per annum. Out of a graduating cohort of 505 students, three chose not to participate in placements and instead opted to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

Among those placed, the top 10 per cent secured an average annual package of Rs 47.5 lakh. The top 20 per cent recorded an average of Rs 41.4 lakh, while the top half of the batch received offers averaging Rs 34.5 lakh per annum.

A total of 502 offers were rolled out across the institute's MBA, MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and MBA in Sustainability Management programmes. More than 200 recruiters took part in the month-long exercise.

Offers spanned multiple sectors, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Consulting, FMCG, General Management, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Operations, Logistics, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Product Management, and Sales and Marketing.

Consulting emerged as the largest hiring domain with 123 offers. The BFSI sector reported a 33% year-on-year increase in recruitment, marking the sharpest growth among all sectors this season. FMCG hiring rose by 24%, while Logistics also posted notable gains.

The placement drive saw participation from several first-time recruiters such as Aequitas Investments, African Industries, Arvind Fashions Limited, AWL, Bayer, BDK Valve, Birla Pivot, Bristlecone, Dalmia Bharat, Dezerv, Dr Lal PathLabs, ET Money, Fibe India, FinRight Technologies, Grupo Bimbo, HCLSoftware, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, LivSYT, Media.net, Nomura, PolicyBazaar, Power Finance Corporation Limited, Procol, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, Shaadi.com, Sirius AI, Truemeds, Virtusa and Wings Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Leading companies such as AB InBev, Bajaj Auto, Citi, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, PepsiCo and Swiggy extended offers across functions, contributing to the range of roles available this year.

Long-standing recruiters, including Accenture, Amazon, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, ITC Limited, Reliance Industries and Tata Administrative Services, also returned to campus with roles across diverse business functions.

Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, said the outcomes reflect changing industry requirements and the institute's alignment with emerging demands. He noted a visible rise in demand for talent in BFSI and technology-driven roles, particularly those linked to analytics and artificial intelligence. According to him, graduates are increasingly being hired for roles that require them to lead transformation initiatives in a digitally driven business environment.

"We are witnessing a decisive shift in how industry values management talent, particularly in BFSI and AI-driven roles. The 33 per cent surge in BFSI hiring is a validation of our location advantage and our academic focus on finance and analytics. Our graduates are entering organisations not merely as managers, but as architects of transformation in an era defined by artificial intelligence and digital disruption," he said.