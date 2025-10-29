Consulting Leads IIM Mumbai Summer Placements With 101 Offers; Stipend Peaks At Rs 5 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has recorded a strong summer placement season, attracting top recruiters across sectors and reflecting industry confidence in the institute's academic depth and talent pool.

Top recruiters such as Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Amazon, Asian Paints, Godrej Group, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Neste; PwC US Advisory, Procter & Gamble, Reliance Industries, and TAS continued their strong hiring engagement with the campus.

Consulting emerged as the leading recruiting domain with 101 offers, followed by the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector with 92 offers. Recruiters also introduced new roles in technology and marketing, highlighting evolving business requirements.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector accounted for over 25 per cent of the total internship opportunities, with major firms offering high-value investment banking roles. The highest stipend stood at Rs 5 lakh for the two-month internship, while the top 10% of the cohort secured an average of Rs 4.45 lakh.

The institute also saw notable participation from first-time recruiters including Barclays, CK Birla Group, Coats, Hinduja Group, Mahindra, Michelin, Morgan Stanley, PhillipCapital India, PhonePe, Positive Moves Consulting, Rich Products & Solutions, and Valorant Consulting.

Additionally, companies such as American Express, Apple, Nomura, Pidilite Industries, RPG Group, and Samsung made a significant comeback this year, further strengthening the institute's corporate partnerships.

Prominent names like AB InBev, Citi, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, JPMorgan Chase, and Pernod Ricard also contributed to a diverse recruiter mix spanning consulting, finance, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

The robust and wide-ranging hiring outcomes underline IIM Mumbai's growing stature as a preferred destination for management talent.