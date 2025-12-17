Delhi's Pollution Measures To Hit 1.2 Million NCR Vehicles: All You Need To Know

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Sirsa kicked up a storm by announcing that only BS6 vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital from Thursday. While making the announcement on Tuesday, Sirsa said the vehicle owners will be given one day to comply with the PUC norms. Delhi has already put in place automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol pumps and they will identify vehicles without valid PUC certificate, the minister added.

The stringent new rules are being implemented to curb emissions and improve air quality, especially during winters, as part of emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). But the move will bar 12 lakh (or 1.2 million) vehicles registered outside Delhi from entering the national capital.

What The New Rule Covers

According to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, only BS6 compliant vehicles from outside Delhi will be permitted to enter the capital while GRAP stages III and IV are in force - the anti-pollution measures triggered by poor air quality. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will also be denied petrol or diesel at fuel stations across Delhi.

However, even the petrol pump owners are confused about the new measures and have requested a meeting with Sirsa regarding the issue of demanding PUC certificates before refueling, said sources.

Sources also said that it would be impossible to refuel vehicles if they had to ask every vehicle owner for a PUC certificate. They also raised concerns about how they would handle potential conflicts and altercations that might arise from demanding PUC certificates.

There are over 650 petrol pumps in Delhi, and each pump serves 5,000-6,000 customers daily.

This policy applies to private and commercial vehicles registered in neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Enforcement at entry points into the city has been intensified, with multiple checks set up to ensure compliance.

According to Delhi Traffic Police data on Wednesday morning, more than eight lakh vehicles have been fined for not having a valid PUC. The data also showed that nearly 20,000 old vehicles (more than 10 years for diesel and over 15 years for petrol) have been impounded. Further, 993 non-compliant buses and trucks have been stopped from entering Delhi till December 14 under the strict rules.

Why It Has Been Introduced

Vehicular emissions are a major contributor to Delhi's toxic air, especially in winter months when cold weather traps smog close to the ground. Experts estimate that vehicles account for up to 40 per cent of particulate pollution in the NCR, particularly in densely travelled corridors. By restricting higher-emitting vehicles, authorities hope to reduce the pollution load and safeguard public health.

In addition to the non-BS6 ban, the Delhi government has also tightened enforcement under GRAP, which can include reducing on-road activity for older and high-emission vehicles, limiting construction activity, and encouraging remote work during severe conditions.

How Many Vehicles Will Be Affected In NCR

The ban is expected to impact a significant number of vehicles that routinely cross into Delhi for work, business or personal reasons. According to estimates within the NCR:

Gurgaon has over 2 lakh non-BS VI vehicles affected

Noida has more than 4 lakh such vehicles

Ghaziabad has around 5.5 lakh affected vehicles and commuters

These figures reflect vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet the strict BS6 emission norms and are now restricted from entry during the current pollution response.

Public Reaction And Commuter Concerns

The abrupt nature of the announcement has drawn mixed reactions from commuters. Many residents in Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad have expressed frustration about the lack of notice and the disruption to daily travel routines into the capital.

"Deny fuel and block entry, but don't fix road dust, construction pollution, trucks, or power plants. It's easier to punish daily commuters than tackle big polluters. Even worse when you remember Delhi is an NCR city. People commute daily from Noida and Gurugram!" one user said on X. "This is not a concrete solution. I don't know what the government is upto," commented another.

"Corruption around PUC certificates which everyone knows happens in India is now put steroids and made institutionalised," a third user said.

A History of Vehicle Restrictions in Delhi

This is not the first time Delhi has imposed targeted vehicle restrictions. Earlier in 2025, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) mandated that older goods vehicles that do not meet BS6 standards be barred from entering the city unless they were registered within Delhi. That rule was phased in from November 1, 2025, initially affecting commercial transport vehicles before being extended to private vehicles under current GRAP conditions.

In addition, Delhi has rolled out automated systems at fuel stations and checkpoints to enforce pollution norms, including denying fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates.

What Drivers Need to Know

Non-BS6 vehicles registered outside Delhi may not enter the capital while GRAP III/IV restrictions are active.

Vehicles without a valid PUC certificate risk being refused petrol or diesel.

Compliance is being checked at entry points and petrol pumps, and failure to comply may result in fines or travel disruption.

As winter intensifies and smog persists, these rules could remain in place for some time, affecting how commuters and vehicle owners navigate life in and around the capital. It is important to stay informed about GRAP stages and vehicle compliance requirements to travel into Delhi from neighbouring cities.