In Delhi Minister's Apology For Pollution, A Barb For AAP

Delhi Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the pollution in the city and declared it is "impossible for any elected government to reduce AQI in 9-10 months". "This disease of pollution is given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party, and we are working to fix it," he said.

"I apologise for the pollution in Delhi," he added, claiming that the BJP government is "doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day".

The minister's remarks came as the national capital remained in the "very poor" AQI category - a change from the "Severe" that was in place December 13 to 15.

Delhi's overall AQI currently stands at 381. Wazipur has recorded the highest AQI at 434, followed by Jahangirpuri at 430. Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar also in the severe category as per data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

In November, the "Severe" AQI prevailed for days - from November 11 to 26 according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The prevailing pollution has sparked a massive political face-off between the AAP and the ruling BJP.

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj has questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken about pollution yet. The Congress has demanded an immediate discussion on air pollution in the Lok Sabha.

The row intensified as the Singapore government issued an advisory for its citizens in India.

Saurabh Bhardwaj posted the advisory on social media platform X. "Chachi brings International Embarrassment for India. Singapore High Commission warns its citizens against Delhi Pollution," its caption read.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said this is a "normal thing -- whenever pollution rises, all governments issue advisories to their citizens and diplomats".

It was followed by a jab: "In 2015 & 2016, when @ArvindKejriwal's government was in power in Delhi, at that time foreign governments didn't just reduce the posting duration for their staff in Delhi but also declared Delhi a No Family Station. Saurabh bhai, do politics but not so low that the mud splashes back on you".

AAP's Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, meanwhile, said, "The AQI of every city of Punjab is between 70-100 -- much lower than the AQI of Delhi. Stop blaming us for pollution".