Watch: Delhi Woman Living In Bengaluru Says She Wants To Move Parents Out Of "This Gas Chamber"

Delhi NCR's air has become so toxic that people are now discussing settling in a different city. Simridhi Makhija, a Delhi woman currently living in Bengaluru, recently raised concerns, saying that she wants to relocate her parents from the capital city even if the move means going into debt. In a video posted on Instagram, the woman named Simridhi Makhija shared her concerns about the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, describing it as a "gas chamber".

Delhi's air quality has been a major concern, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsening to the 'severe plus' category, recording above 480. The pollution has been linked to various health issues, including respiratory problems, asthma and even lung cancer.

"I will go into debt. But I want to move my parents out of here," she wrote as the caption of the video, which gained significant traction, with nearly 4,000 likes.

Watch the video here:

"I am ready to go into debt and ruin my financial health, but I want to move my parents out of Delhi. I had been living in Bengaluru for the past 60 days and now I am visiting my parents in Delhi, this gas chamber called Delhi, and the moment I landed, I couldn't stop coughing. The person with me was like, are you okay, do you need water," she said in the video.

"I am now willing to go into debt and move my parents out of this gas chamber. There is nothing more embarrassing than living in a city where you cough right after landing. I also realised how important it is to earn money, because unless you have that, you are really going to struggle even for your breath."

Social Media Reaction

"Yep, let's keep moving from one place to another instead of holding the govt responsible," a user wrote in the comment section. "Bro not just air. Food water, everything is adulterated/polluted," another said.

"Get ready to buy oxygen," a third wrote.