Videos Show "Dangerous" Situation In Delhi NCR As It Chokes Under Dense Smog

The Delhi NCR region is currently grappling with a thick blanket of smog, with temperatures dropping and the Air Quality Index (AQI) breaching the 450-mark, categorised as 'severe'. Residents on Monday (Dec 15) woke up to a dense smog, which reduced visibility to merely 5-10 metres. The condition prompted the authorities to issue advisories and take measures to control air pollution. Online users have shared videos from their homes and offices to show the current situation in the NCR region. A user posted a video on Instagram, showing the condition of roads in Delhi at 6.30 am on December 15. In the comment section, one user called it "dangerous".

The severe air quality is attributed to a combination of factors, including weak surface winds, foggy conditions, and emissions from vehicles, industries, and biomass burning. The situation is expected to worsen with colder nights and low wind speeds.

Also read | "Delhi NCR Is Cooked": User Lists 6 Reasons To Argue Why Delhi NCR No Longer Liveable, Internet Reacts

Watch some of the videos here:

We've heard of River View, Mountain View, Lake View, and Sunset View apartments…

So are these Fog View or Pollution View apartments? 🌫️🤔 pic.twitter.com/y09HSEUMLC — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) December 15, 2025

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV, including restrictions on construction activities, industrial operations and vehicular movement. Schools in Delhi and surrounding areas have been directed to conduct classes online or in hybrid mode.

The severe air quality poses significant health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions.

Social Media Reaction

A day before, on December 14, the condition was more or less the same, as many users shared similar videos and called authorities to take urgent action. On Instagram, one user shared a video and wrote, "What is this ??? AQI or deadly Air Pollution... Are we really living this way??"

"As kids, thick fog felt magical. We imagined we were walking through clouds.... laughing, running, unafraid. It felt natural. Pure. Almost unreal. Today in NCR, the same view feels terrifying. Because it's no longer just fog. It's polluted air. Silent. Invisible. Harmful," one user wrote in another post.