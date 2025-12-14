"Delhi NCR Is Cooked": User Lists 6 Reasons To Argue Why Delhi NCR No Longer Liveable, Internet Reacts

A Reddit user has claimed that Delhi NCR is no longer a liveable place. In a post titled, "Delhi NCR is cooked no point of defending it now," the user has listed six reasons, including air pollution, limited job opportunities, and traffic congestion, to support their claims. The post went viral after Delhi battled toxic fumes on Sunday (Dec 14), with the air quality slipping into the 'severe' category with a reading of 459, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. Residents struggled to breathe as a thick layer of smog blanketed the city overnight.

"I've lived in Bangalore and Hyderabad for work. I was born and brought up in Noida, and last week I spent a full week in Pune. After seeing all this, I honestly feel Delhi NCR is done," the user said. "Soon, the number of deaths due to air pollution will be far higher than deaths from such incidents-but no politician is willing to take responsibility," the user wrote.

See the post here:

What Are The Reasons Given By The User?

1. Air Pollution: Delhi's air quality is "severe plus," with an AQI of 491, making it hazardous for residents. In contrast, Bengaluru's AQI is 118, categorised as "moderate". "The real problem isn't just pollution-it's how normalised it has become," the user wrote.

2. Traffic: The user also discussed the issues with Delhi's traffic. "Traffic is bad everywhere. If I'm being honest, Delhi NCR might slightly win here, but peak-hour traffic feels the same in all metros," the user wrote.

3. Safety Concerns: The user also highlighted Delhi's crime rates, with concerns about street safety. "In Pune, I saw people roaming freely, sitting outside their homes, enjoying winters at 12:30 AM. In NCR, you think twice before stepping out after 10-11 PM. The city just goes silent, and empty streets don't feel safe," the user stated.

4. Real Estate: Delhi's real estate is expensive, with high rents and property prices. But the user sarcastically said that "this is the only area where NCR 'beats' the South". "In places like Gurgaon, you won't get anything decent under Rs 1-1.5 crore. In Pune (Kharadi), you can get a decent 2BHK in the same budget." Bengaluru offers more affordable options, making it attractive for professionals, the user noted.

5. Job Opportunities: Delhi's job market is limited, with many professionals seeking opportunities in Bengaluru's thriving tech industry. "As an IT professional, there's no comparison. Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune are way ahead of North India in tech opportunities, and pay is actually better there," the user said.

6. Food: The user said that apart from variety, NCR doesn't stand out anymore and if one compares food with Hyderabad or Bangalore, South India "easily wins," especially for non-vegetarians.

Social Media Reaction

"Actually, pollution is terrible across most of India, especially in the North. Delhi, however, gets hit harder in winter because of its geography, ongoing construction, and emissions from factories and vehicles. To be honest, the entire country is in bad shape, we have just normalized it. Living with an AQI around 150- 200 is considered normal and doesn't even get much serious attention," one user said in the comment section.

"The only reason NCR wins is because we dont have anything in the North for North Indians. People who don't want to move South are the only people who would prefer NCR," another user wrote.

"What stopping people to settle in other cities along with there business," one user asked.