Video: Woman Leaves Luxury Bag Unattended In Dubai. This Happens Next

A woman in Dubai recently left her luxury Hermes Birkin bag, valued at Dh100,000 (approximately $27,220), unattended in a public place to test the city's safety. The incident, shared by a user named Alisha Hamirani on Instagram, shows her leaving the bag at the Gold Souk area while she took an Abra ride to Bur Dubai. To her surprise, the bag remained untouched when she returned.

"I left my 100,000 AED Birkin on the Abra - How do you think it went?" the woman wrote in the caption of the post which went viral, sparking a discussion about safety in Dubai.

"Last time I did this, I'd left my Christian Dior bag. It took my husband a year to trust me enough to buy me a gift after that one. Why?" she revealed.

"Now we're at the Bir Dubai Marine Transport Station and I'm actually starting to get worried if my bag is going to be there at the Gold Souk when we go back," she said in the video. "If my husband is watching this video, please remember that I love you, but please scroll up."

Hamirani's experiment highlights Dubai's reputation for being a safe and secure city. The video garnered widespread reactions, with many echoing her sentiment about the city's safety.

One user wrote, "Many times I keep on forgot Mobil in parks and supermarket but will find in same place after few hours..it's only in Dubai can see."

"Yes only in UAE," another user said.

"Don't try in India," a third warned, comparing safety and security in India.