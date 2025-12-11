Hermes $200 Band-Aid Accessory Vanishes From Website, "Cool Concept" Goes Viral

French luxury fashion brand Hermes recently introduced a set of three decorative leather band-aids for $200 as part of its Petit h line. Yes, 'band-aids', but definitely not for medical purposes.

The product, which went viral on social media for its uniqueness, was apparently designed as a symbol of durability, evoking the idea of an object that has been repaired and made to last. Meant to protect everyday items, the band-aids could cover imperfections in the most fashionable manner possible.

But now, the product appears to have been dropped as the page now shows an error, with a message, "We're sorry. The page you were looking for no longer exists." There's no official confirmation.

"This set of three reusable patches protects all of your everyday items. Each patch is intended to be decorative and evokes the idea of an object that has been repaired and made to last - in keeping with the spirit of petit h," the brand had written on the website with the product.

The band-aids were available in three colours, red, beige and yellow. It's made from soft, supple lambskin, with the type of leather and colour remaining unknown until purchase.

The band-aids are approximately 9.6 cm long and 2.2 cm high, with the brand's iconic logo at the centre and "MADE IN FRANCE" written on the bottom right.

Social Media Reaction

The product sparked both intrigue and criticism, with some users calling it "cool" and "unique", but many raised eyebrows over the $200 price tag, calling it unnecessarily extravagant.

"Getting robbed because I had a papercut," one user wrote in reaction to a post on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, another said, "These are actually sick. would cut my arm on purpose just to rock that red one."

"Cool concept, crazy price," one user wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post.