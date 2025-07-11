Who Bought 'The' Birkin For 10 Million Dollars?

The OG Birkin bag from the French luxury label Hermes was put up for auction on July 10. The luxury handbag was sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby's auction as part of the Paris Fashion Icon's sale. The Birkin has now become the most expensive handbag ever sold at an auction.

Who Bought 'The' Birkin

The first-ever Hermes bag went to an unidentified Japanese "private collector" after an intense bidding by nine candidates vying for the exclusive piece. According to Sotheby's, the "private collector" bid for the Birkin on the phone from Japan.

Jane Birkin's original Birkin just sold at auction for €7M (€8.5M after fees) pic.twitter.com/Sy6Lk6EQr6 — millie (@milldealss) July 10, 2025

Since the Birkin sold for 10 million dollars, Social Media has gone into a meltdown trying to find out who the 'anonymous buyer' from Japan is. Some pointed out that the buyer apparently "has over 80 pieces - 30 of which are rare or exotic leather".

The original Birkin bag was made for British and French actress, singer and designer Jane Birkin.

The Most Expensive Bag Ever Sold At An Auction

As per Forbes, the Hermes handbag became the most expensive handbag ever sold at an auction. It went for $8.2 million before fees.

Previously, the record for the most expensive handbag sold at an auction was set by a diamond-encrusted crocodile skin Hermes Kelly 28. It fetched $513,000 million at Christie's in Hong Kong in 2021.

Two Auctions Before This

Sotheby's official website claims that the original Hermes bag had been sold twice since Jane Birkin first auctioned it in 1994, with the proceeds going to an AIDS charity.

The first-ever Birkin bag is saddle-stitched and comes in a jet black shade. It is made entirely of leather and consists of gold hardware, contributing to its extra dose of regal charm.

The Story Of The First Birkin

The OG Birkin, stuff of legends for four decades, was made as a pure 'utility' bag for actress Jane Birkin.

About four decades ago, Jane Birkin and the then-head of Hermes, Jean-Louis Dumas, had a chance meeting on a Paris-London flight. Jane told Jean that she was unable to find a bag suited to the needs of a young mother, like her. The Birkin was sketched on an air-sickness bag, and the Dumas took it home to create the world's most famous handbag.

That's how the Hermes bag was born in 1984, with enough room to keep even baby bottles.

The Birkin Isn't For Everyone

The Hermes bag, produced in limited numbers, has maintained an aura of exclusivity. The accessory is loved by celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians.

Sotheby's global head of handbags, Morgane Halimi, explained what the Birkin bag means in the fashion universe. She said, "There are rare moments in the world of fashion when an object transcends trends and becomes a legend. Jane Birkin's Original Birkin bag is such a moment."