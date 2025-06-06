Jane Birkin's OG Hermes Birkin Bag Up For Auction

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The original Hermes Birkin bag made for Jane Birkin will be auctioned by Sotheby's. The auction is scheduled for July 10, 2025, as part of the Paris Fashion Icons sale. The iconic bag features an all-black leather design with gold hardware and saddle stitching.

If you have been thinking of how to get your hands on the coveted Birkin bag despite having the bucks to spend on it, then this could be the answer to all your fashion prayers. The original Hermes Birkin bag that was made to order for the British and French actress, singer and designer, Jane Birkin is all set to be auctioned by Sotheby's. Yes, you heard it right. As part of Paris Fashion Icon's sale, Jane's very own Birkin bag will be auctioned on July 10, 2025.

If you are living under a rock, the Hermes Birkin bag is one of the most coveted handbags to have ever existed in the history of fashion.

Let us give you a sneak-peek into what the first ever original Birkin bag is all about. The saddle style stitched handbag is all-black, made from leather and has gold hardware. It is proven to be the first symbol of the timeless luxury in the fashion universe. It was envisaged about four decades ago post a chance meeting on a flight between Jane and then then Hermes CEO Jean-Louis Dumas.

Morgane Halimi, Sotheby's global head of handbags and fashion summed up what the iconic Birkin bag means to the world of fashion saying, "There are rare moments in the world of fashion when an object transcends trends and becomes a legend. Jane Birkin's Original Birkin bag is such a moment." Enough said, we guess.

