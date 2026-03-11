Mumbai's Iconic Hotels Forced to Dim Their Lights As LPG Dry Spell Continues

The "City That Never Sleeps" is waking up to a silent crisis not of demand, but of fuel. Mumbai's iconic hospitality sector is currently gasping for air as a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has brought the industry to its knees. From the high-traffic lanes of Bandra to the historic breakfast spots of Matunga, the clatter of pans is being replaced by the sound of shutters pulling down.

The Ground Reality - From Bandra to Matunga

At Pareva Hotel in Bandra, the desperation is palpable. The owner revealed that they are currently operating on "borrowed time", literally. Today's service was only possible because of half a cylinder salvaged from another establishment. With no stock left for tomorrow and the black market completely dried up, the hotel faces an indefinite shutdown. The human cost is even higher. The owner warned that if the stove does not light up soon, his staff may face immediate job losses as there is simply no alternative way to keep the business viable.

The situation is even more dire at the legendary Ram Ashray Hotel, a cornerstone of Mumbai's South Indian culinary scene. For the last three days, the management struggled to keep operations going, but today the flame finally went out. Known for slow-cooked delicacies like dal and continuous griddle items like dosas and medu vadas, the hotel has officially suspended operations. "We have no choice but to send customers back," the manager said, noting that until the supply chain is restored, one of Mumbai's favourite breakfast spots will remain shut.

The Distributor's Dilemma - Households First, Business Last

The bottleneck lies in a shift in government and refinery priorities. Chetan Modi, a prominent LPG distributor supplying major hotels and caterers, said the crisis is systemic. Mumbai's 90 distributors have been strictly instructed to prioritise domestic households. While small cylinders for homes are being distributed through strict OTP verification to prevent hoarding, commercial units have been left with zero inventory. "Even when big hotels plead for supply, our hands are tied," Chetan Modi said. He warned that the crisis is a double-edged sword. While restaurants are losing customers, distributors are incurring heavy losses with no product to move, threatening the city's energy supply chain.

A Mathematical Meltdown - The AHAR Warning

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has outlined the industry's rapid decline:

Yesterday: 20% of hotels and restaurants were affected.

Today: Nearly 50% of establishments have curtailed menus or shut down.

Tomorrow: Projections suggest a staggering 70% of Mumbai's eateries may temporarily suspend operations.

At Sadguru Hotel, the crisis is visible to passersby through a prominent notice that reads, "Orders curtailed due to unavailability of gas." Like many others, the restaurant has stopped serving labour-intensive dishes and is offering only a limited menu of items that require minimal fuel.

The Economic and Social Impact

The hospitality sector in Mumbai is not just about food, it is also a major employment engine. AHAR says thousands of workers, from chefs to delivery partners, are at risk of losing their livelihoods. Since the industry operates on thin margins, even a week-long disruption can lead to permanent closures. The shift in menus, moving away from slow-cooked traditional Indian meals, is also affecting the city's culinary culture. Customers are being forced to settle for whatever is available rather than what they prefer, a situation rarely seen in Mumbai's competitive food market.

Conclusion - A City Waiting for a Spark

As the crisis worsens, all eyes are on the government and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). While prioritising domestic kitchens is a standard move, the near absence of supply to the commercial sector has created a vacuum that could take months to recover from. Until a balance is struck and the supply of 19-kg cylinders is restored, Mumbai's famous food culture remains on simmer, waiting for relief that may not come soon.