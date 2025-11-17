Video Shows Massive Fire After Bus-Tanker Collision Kills 42 Indians In Saudi

At least 42 Indians died after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker and caught fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday night. Visuals show massive flames engulfing the bus with no other vehicles in sight.

Fire brigades, rescue officials, and police can be seen arriving at the scene.

42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead in Saudi Arabia After Bus-Tanker Collision pic.twitter.com/Je4e401CYa — NDTV (@ndtv) November 17, 2025

The incident took place around 1:30 am (IST) at a location identified as Mufrihat. The pilgrims were returning from Mecca after completing their rituals and were en route to Medina. Local media said the passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire, leaving them little to no chance to escape.

Most passengers on the bus were reportedly from Hyderabad in Telangana.

Only one person has survived, identified as Mohd Abdul Shoiab. His condition is, however, not known yet.

Rescue and firefighting teams are engaged in containing the fire and identifying the victims.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room - 8002440003. The government has also issued control room numbers - +91 7997959754 and +91 9912919545 to assist the family of victims.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured full support to the families of the victims.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote on X.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he is in touch with Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who assured him that they were gathering information about the accident. "I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment, Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in Lok Sabha, said.