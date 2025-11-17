Distressed Relatives Rush To Hyderabad Travel Agency Office After Saudi Bus Crash

Dozens of relatives of Indian pilgrims rushed to the travel agency's office in Hyderabad upon hearing about the road accident involving Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia.

More than 40 people, mostly from Hyderabad, were reportedly killed after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims from Mecca to Medina caught fire after colliding with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat early Monday.

"Seven members of my family went to Saudi Arabia last week. We got to know about the accident this morning," a relative told the news agency ANI.

"Some family members are trying to visit Saudi. It would be better if the government helps us," he said.

Another visibly distressed man, whose seven family members were in the bus, said the accident took place just 25 kilometres away from Medina.

A resident of Hyderabad, Mufti Asifullah says, "A batch of 45-46 members went to Saudi Arabia from Hyderabad...The bus carrying them caught fire and as soon as we received information we contacted Al Makkah Tours & Travels."

"As soon as we received information, we contacted Al Makkah Tours and Travels. We urge the government to allow us to go to Saudi Arabia," he said.

Saudi Bus Accident Involving Indian Pilgrims

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah called it a "tragic" bus accident and set up a 24x7 control room. It also released helpline numbers: 8002440003 (toll-free), 00966122614093, 00966126614276, 00966556122301 (WhatsApp).

"We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators," it wrote on X.

"A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites. Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending fullest support. Officials of the Embassy and the Consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the State of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families," it added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Russia, expressed "deep shock" over the accident.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," he posted on X.

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the accident.

Reddy's office said he has instructed officials to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures.

"A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives," it said on X.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he has spoken to an official of the Indian mission in Riyadh.

"He assured me that they are gathering information about the matter. I also contacted the two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary," he said.