Trinamool MP's Bengal Governor "Giving Weapons To BJP" Remark Sparks Row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has stoked controversy after claiming that West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was providing arms and ammunition to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders inside his house, the Raj Bhavan.

On Saturday, Banerjee claimed that Governor Bose should stop giving shelter to criminals (in this case BJP leaders) and giving them weapons to kill TMC workers.

"As long as an incompetent governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal," Banerjee added.

"Trinamool MP's Allegation Is Irresponsible"

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Governor Bose said that Banerjee's allegation was "inflammatory, explosive, and irresponsible." Bose demanded an apology from the Trinamool leader and warned that legal action will be taken against him.

"When a ruling party MP says that arms and ammunition are there inside the Raj Bhavan, is he expressing his lack of confidence in the police force of the state?" Bose questioned.

He added that the Raj Bhavan has been open since early morning for Banerjee, the public, and journalists for inspection and verification of any arms and ammunition stocked within the premises. "Already, some people have come, and some are still coming. They can see everything themselves," the governor further said.

Meanwhile, the office of the Raj Bhavan demanded an apology from Banerjee.

"Since the Kolkata Police were guarding Raj Bhavan, how could arms and ammunition be stored within its premises? The Raj Bhavan has also demanded the immediate commencement of a probe into the matter, since Kalyan Banerjee's allegations suggest a breach of the governor's security, who enjoys "Z plus" category security," the office said in a statement.

"Banerjee Has Lost His Mental Balance"

The BJP also strongly criticised Kalyan Banerjee's remarks.

BJP MP Jaganath Sarkar said that Banerjee has lost his mental balance. "As he is a member of Parliament, action should be taken against him for such a comment," Sarkar added.