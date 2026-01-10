Punjab vs Delhi Over Police Case In Aitishi Assembly Video Row

The controversy over alleged "insensitive" remarks by Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi on Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur inside the Assembly has now snowballed into a full-blown Delhi vs Punjab political row, with the Delhi Assembly formally flagging a breach of privilege against the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar.

The escalation came after the Jalandhar Police registered an FIR over a video clip of Atishi that was circulated on social media, which AAP claimed was doctored to falsely suggest derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus. The FIR has now triggered sharp objections from the Delhi Assembly, with Speaker Vijender Gupta asserting that the video in question was recorded inside the House and therefore 'constitutes the property of the legislature.'

'FIR Based on House Property'

Raising the issue in the House, Speaker Vijender Gupta said the video cited in the FIR was recorded during Assembly proceedings and legally belongs to the legislature.

"The matter raised by (MLA) Abhay Verma pertains to a breach of privilege of this House. The FIR that has been registered is based on a video which is a recording of the proceedings within the House and is the property of the House. Taking action on this video and registering an FIR against a minister is a serious issue," Gupta said.

Calling it a direct infringement on the authority of the House, he added: "In this context, a clear case of breach of privilege is made out against the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar."

'Recordings Belong Only to the House'

The Speaker stressed that Assembly recordings cannot be treated like regular social media content.

"Recordings made inside the House belong exclusively to the House and to no one else. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to know on what basis this case has been registered," Gupta said.

He said the Assembly would formally examine the matter and decide on further action.

"The House will take cognisance of the matter and consider appropriate action against the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar, as there has been unwarranted interference with the property of the House."

Forensic Test Was Already Ordered

Gupta also pointed out that the House had already agreed to send the clip for forensic examination after demands from the Opposition.

"This video clip is the property of the House and was recorded within the House. On the demand of the Opposition, the matter was referred to the Forensic Science Laboratory for their satisfaction," he said.

He warned against branding the clip as fake.

"Since the recording belongs to the House, calling it 'tampered' is against the dignity of the House. Anyone found involved in this conspiracy will face strict action by the House. The House is formally taking cognisance of the entire matter."

FIR in Punjab, Political Fallout in Delhi

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate had registered the FIR after a complaint claimed that a viral video falsely attributed blasphemous remarks against Sikh Gurus to Atishi. Police said the clip was sourced from a social media post by BJP leader and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Punjab.

In a statement, Jalandhar Police said, "The forensic report, dated January 9, 2026, has confirmed that the word 'Guru' was not spoken by Atishi in the original audio. The video was found to be deliberately doctored, with false captions added to incite religious sentiments. The police have initiated further action against those responsible for circulating the manipulated content online."

From Assembly Row to Federal Face-Off

What began as a heated political exchange inside the Delhi Assembly has now turned into a wider constitutional and federal dispute. With the Delhi Assembly questioning Punjab Police action and asserting control over its proceedings, the issue has moved beyond politics, setting the stage for a sharper Delhi vs Punjab row in the coming days.