Atishi Denies Making Objectionable Remarks On Sikh Gurus Ever In Her Life

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Monday submitted a detailed response to the Privileges Committee of the Delhi Assembly, strongly rejecting allegations of privilege breach and contempt. She categorically stated that she has never made any objectionable or disrespectful remarks against Sikh Gurus, either inside the House or at any point in her life.

In a letter addressed to the Delhi Assembly Secretary, Atishi described the privilege notice issued to her as "vague and baseless" and said she was being compelled to respond to undefined and unsubstantiated allegations. She clarified that she never used the word "Guru" during the proceedings in question and completely denied the charges levelled against her.

Referring to the notice dated January 15, 2026, Atishi said it was based on an alleged statement made in the House on January 6, 2026. She asserted that no reference, mention, or allusion to Sikh Gurus was made by her during the debate that day. "I state with complete sincerity that I have never made any derogatory comment against Sikh Gurus in the Assembly or anywhere in my life," she said, rejecting the allegations outright.

Highlighting her deep personal reverence for Sikh Gurus, Atishi said that respect for Sikh traditions is an integral part of her family's values. She noted that in her family, reverence for Sikh Gurus is not a matter of political symbolism but a deeply held personal belief passed down through generations. She particularly referred to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as a symbol of supreme sacrifice and human dignity, stating that she could never morally or ethically speak disrespectfully about Sikh Gurus.

Explaining the context of the January 6 proceedings, Atishi said the House witnessed a heated political debate over issues of pollution and governance during the discussion on the Lieutenant Governor's address, when Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh was moving the motion of thanks. Opposition MLAs were raising slogans and demanding a discussion on pollution before the LG's address. She emphasized that at no point during the proceedings was there any reference or remark related to Sikh Gurus.

Atishi further stated that she never received any communication from the Speaker requesting her to appear before him to clarify her position, contrary to what has been mentioned in the notice. She pointed out that the notice uses broad and ambiguous phrases such as "disruption of proceedings" and "disturbance in the House" without specifying what exactly she said, in what context, or on what basis her actions were deemed objectionable.

Calling this a violation of the principles of natural justice, Atishi said the lack of specific details has placed her in an impossible position, forcing her to respond to undefined allegations. To enable her to submit a proper and factual response, she has formally requested a copy of the complaint filed against her, the complete unedited and certified official video recording of the January 6 Assembly proceedings, and the written communication from the Speaker, if any, asking her to present her version.

Atishi stated that only after receiving these documents would she be in a position to provide a further clarification before the Privileges Committee.