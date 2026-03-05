Delhi Speaker Asks Atishi To Present 'Faansi Ghar' Evidence Before Committee

Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, has written to Leader of Opposition Atishi over her recent comments on the alleged “Faansi Ghar” inside the Assembly premises.

In his letter, the Speaker said that if there is any evidence related to the claim, it should be presented before the Assembly's Privileges Committee and not discussed in the media. He said making such statements publicly can affect the work of the committee, which is currently looking into the matter.

In the letter issued today, the Speaker criticised the Leader of Opposition for making unsubstantiated statements during a press briefing, asserting that such actions undermine the independent and non-partisan functioning of the Assembly's Committee of Privileges.

The Speaker's intervention follows Atishi's public assertion that a ‘Faansi Ghar' did indeed exist within the Assembly premises. Addressing these claims directly, the Speaker noted that if such evidence exists, it must be presented formally to the Committee of Privileges rather than through the media. He pointedly requested that Atishi advise Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel, and Rakhi Birla to submit actual proof during their scheduled appearance, reminding her that this is the very purpose for which they have been summoned.

The controversy started after Atishi said during a press briefing that a “Faansi Ghar” existed inside the Assembly building. Responding to this, the Speaker said that if such a claim is true, the proof should be submitted to the committee during the inquiry.

He also asked her to advise Arvind Kejriwal , Manish Sisodia , Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla to present evidence when they appear before the Privileges Committee. The four leaders have been summoned in connection with the inquiry.

The Speaker said that political statements should not interfere with the functioning of Assembly committees. He added that as Leader of the Opposition, Atishi should avoid making allegations in the media while the matter is under examination by the House committee.

The letter comes a day before the four leaders are scheduled to appear before the Privileges Committee on March 6 as part of the ongoing inquiry.