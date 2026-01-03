Advertisement
Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor Joins Congress Ahead Of Polls

Mausam Noor, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha MP ends in April, is likely to contest the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal from Malda.

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor on Saturday returned to the Congress.

Noor, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha MP ends in April, is likely to contest the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal from Malda.

Noor (46) was a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Malda from the Congress party from 2009 to 2019.

She joined the Congress at the party headquarters in the presence of party leaders Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir and PCC president Shubhankar Sarkar, who welcomed Noor back into the Congress fold.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

