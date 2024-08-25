Special Treatment For Murder Accused Actor In Jail? Viral Pic Sparks Row

Actor Darshan, in grey T-Shirt, as seen in the viral pic.

It is happy scenes all around. A purported picture of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is in judicial custody in a murder case, hanging out with three others in clear light of day is steadily going viral.

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the now-viral image.

Seated on plastic chairs in an open ground, around a grassy patch of land, the four men appear to be looking into the distance, shows the picture.

Darshan, currently lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central jail, is holding a cup in his right hand and a cigarette in the other, shows the picture, and his gaze appears to be fixed at something in the distance.

To his right, is gangster Wilson Garden Naga, and other inmates Nagaraj (Darshan's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena. They appear to be looking at something and a hint of smile is visible on their faces.

In July, the Karnataka High Court underlined that all citizens and undertrial prisoners are entitled to a nutritious diet, without any distinctions based on their social or financial status, while hearing a petition filed by the Kannada actor.

Darshan had challenged a magistrate court order that rejected his request for home-cooked food, bedding, and cutlery in prison.

The picture raises doubts whether Darshan - who was arrested in June in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy who allegedly sent obscene texts to his co-star - and his companions were allegedly being provided special facilities inside the jail.

With the photo in wide circulation, the jail authorities have been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Reacting to the picture, Kashinath S Shivanagowdru, Renukaswamy's father, has demanded a CBI probe and punishment for those behind it.

"With such things there is a feeling that a CBI probe should happen... Looking at the picture I'm surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We get a doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort," he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

"I know the pain of losing my son...we are deeply pained, and he (Darshan) seems to be enjoying being there, in jail... We still have faith in the police and the government," the father added.

A total of 17 people, including Darshan along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.