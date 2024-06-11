Kannada Actor Darshan Being Questioned For Alleged Role In Murder Case

The actor is known for his roles in films like Anatharu (2007) and Kaatera (2023).

Kannada actor Darshan was picked up for questioning today in connection with a man's murder, police said, two days after a case was registered.

Darshan was picked up from his farmhouse in Mysore and is currently being transported back to Bengaluru for further questioning. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) confirmed that the 47-year-old was picked up for his alleged involvement in the case.

According to the police, the victim, Renuka Swamy, was murdered on June 8. His body was found in a drain near Kamakshipalya on June 9. The police added that Ms Swamy had sent "obscene messages" to Darshan's wife.

Mr Swamy was from Chitradurga, over 200 km from Karnataka's capital. The victim's parents are on their way to the Kamakshipalya police station, the cops said.

The actor is known for his roles in films like Anatharu (2007), Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (2012) and Kaatera (2023).

